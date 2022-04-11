Britney Spears Announces She's PREGNANT!

In some exciting news, Britney Spears has announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancè Sam Asghari.

Brit posted the exciting news on Instagram sharing that she thought she may have been 'food pregnant' but got a pregnancy test and is pregnant pregnant!

Brit says that she's going to be doing yoga throughout her pregnancy and has also discussed suffering from perinatal depression in previous pregnancies, something she is happy is more widely talked about these days.

Britney has previously spoken about wanting to have another baby and even posted a TikTok just 3 weeks ago of a pregnant mum!

We're so excited for Britney and Sam and cannot wait to meet their little bundle of joy!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!