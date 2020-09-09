Britney Spears Announces Mysterious New Project

How very interesting. Britney Spears is constantly in the headlines these days, but mostly for the #FreeBritney movement or discussion around who is in charge of her millions... but this time it's for something more exciting.

Britney took to her Insta stories to discuss people saying she was uploading old pics to her account (something she says she's not doing) but also very casually announced a new project.

Project Rose.

Project Rose is a personal photo project Britney has been working on and while it's not new music, we can still hope.

Britney has loved posting photos onto her page and it seems as though she's now making it an official project!

