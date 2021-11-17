Britney Spears Announces Baby Plans

It has been quite a big couple of weeks for Britney Spears. Not only has she been released from her conservatorship - the one that was basically stopping her from having a life, she's also made some big announcements.

Brit has confirmed she's considering having another baby!

She said in her post that she's wondering if this one will be a girl (she has two boys with ex Kevin Federline) and we are just SO excited to potentially have another music heir in the world!

She said: I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣

Britney also recently revealed Donatella Versace is making her wedding dress - so we've also got that to look forward to.

Now, all we need is some new music and we'll all be happy!