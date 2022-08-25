Britney Spears And Elton John's New Collab Drops In Full!

It's Britney Spears' first musical release in six years and it was 100% worth the wait! Brit has dropped her collab with icon Elton John and it's everything we wanted it to be.

The sure-to-be hit is called 'Hold Me Closer', a take on Elton's song 'Tiny Dancer' and Britney is giving us full princess of pop with her vocal runs and ad-libs throughout the song...

She's back!

What do you think of the new song? We can't wait for Brit to perform this live, could that happen?!

You can get your hands on 'Hold Me Closer' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!