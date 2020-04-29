Britney Accidentally Burnt Her Gym Down, So Now She's Showing Us How To Exercise Without One!

Only this icon could turn any bad situation into a positive one!

Britney Spears accidentally set fire to her home gym so, as a result, we get a free workout session with the star herself on how she stays fit during isolation!

Well, now without any of the equipment she previously had.

Oh yes, and she is completely fine after her candle-related incident.

Britney took to Instagram to explain the whole shemozzle explaining that it was an accident and there were actual flames involved.

“It was an accident…but yes…I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!” she wrote.

I mean, honestly, looking at this now, we're not sure if this video is a blessing or curse.

Britney literally just showed all our lazy asses that you can still stay fit during isolation without any gym equipment.

Damn you Spears! You've done it again. (winky face)

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.