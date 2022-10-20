British PM Liz Truss Quits After Chaotic Six Weeks In Top Job

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned after only 44 days in the top job, becoming the shortest serving PM in UK history.

It follows weeks of unrest and a major fallout from the PM's mini budget slashing taxes for the wealthy and corporations leading to plummeting opinion polls.

In a brief televised statement outside No. 10 Downing Street, Truss admitted she had lost command of her party.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

Ms Truss become Prime Minister on September 6 after winning a fight for the conservative party leadership, following Boris Johnson's resignation.

But now there's speculation the former prime minister may put himself back in the running for the top job, believing it would be in the “national interest”.

However, some experts have slammed the idea, including Conservative Politician and Economic Expert Lord David Howell.

"What we're trying to do is not sort of stir everything even more, more disruption," he told Sky News.

"We're trying to calm down a situation and begin for this country in due course, some of those radical reforms that Liz Truss was proposing.

"But not now," Lord Howell said.

Truss now leaves office humiliated, with her party's reputation in shambles.

