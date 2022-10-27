British National Killed Outside Busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre

A British man has died after being hit by a car outside of busy Gold Coast shopping centre in Biggera Waters on Thursday morning.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was attempting to cross Oxley Drive in front of Harbour Town when he was hit by a white 2012 Holden Colorado.

A 19-year-old Biggera Waters man who was driving the Holden attempted to perform life saving measures until emergency services arrived.

The man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV footage of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Forensic Crash Unit have launched a full investigation into the man’s death.

