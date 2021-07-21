Brisbane To Host 2032 Olympic Games In A Landslide Win

History was made overnight with Queensland taking out the bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

Six year in the making, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates threw their support behind Brisbane to host the Games, with a landslide 72 votes to five.

IOC President Thomas Bach has said the decision was unanimous driven by Australia's passion and love for sport.

"The Aussies really demonstrate it … you could feel it during the whole presentation, I could feel it even in my visit a couple of years ago to Queensland," he said

Prime Minister Scott Morrsion was rapturous,

"Brisbane is shooting for the stars! How good is Brisbane. How good is Queensland and how good is Australia? The whole world is going to see it again. We're going to put it on, and this is a great ray of hope for us at a time when I think all Australians really need it" - PM Scott Morrison

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been a key player in bringing all levels of government and industry together to deliver a city primed to host the iconic games.

The Olympic Games are set to deliver a $17 billion boost to the Aussie economy.

