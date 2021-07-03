Brisbane & Moreton Bay Lockdown Will End Tonight

Despite five new locally acquired Covid-19 cases being recorded in Queensland, Brisbane and Moreton Bay lockdown will end as of 6PM this evening.

Queensland Premiere Anastacia Palaszczuk announced that five new locally acquired cases have been recorded across the state, with multiple new exposure sites identified in the Sunshine Coast. Another three cases were also identified, all of which are already hotel quarantine.

One of the cases is believed to be a 29-year-old man from Brisbane who visited Emundi, Sunshine Beach, Kenilworth and Doonan on June 27th.

Other new cases include a 50-year-old woman from Everton Park who worked one shift at Prince Charles Hospital while infectious, a Carindale airport worker in his 50's and a Sunshine Coast man who has been linked to a Portuguese Family Centre cluster.

While the Sunshine man is know to have the Alpha variant, an investigation is currently underway to determine which variant the other cases have.

This brings the current number of Covid cases in Queensland to 47.

The premiere expressed that even though Lockdown is ending tonight, other Covid restrictions will remain in place until July 16th, this includes checking in when necessary and mandatory mask wearing.

"If you're sick, get tested... Wear your mask, these masks are mandatory... If you're going out, you must check in," she said.

"I'm asking businesses please do not allow people into your businesses unless they have checked in."

While restrictions have officially lifted in all affected Local Government Areas, Premiere Palaszczuk says people who are unvaccinated should avoid going out if possible to avoid passing the virus on to our most vulnerable.

"Over the next 13 days, if you are unvaccinated, please limit going out"

