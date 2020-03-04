Brisbane Kindergarteners Are Selling Their Art For Bushfire Relief This Weekend

A bunch of kindergarteners in Logan are doing their bit to raise money for bushfire relief and we want to get behind them.

To raise money, they've created some absolutely beautiful art pieces that are going to auction at the Logan Art Gallery this Saturday.

The Art Auction Fundraiser, hosted by Montessori Garden Early Learning Centre will go towards animals in bush-fire affected areas.

Head here for more information.

