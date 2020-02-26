For The First Time Ever A Mega Dog Film Festival Is Happening & Your Fur-Babies Are Invited!

With the warm balmy nights still lingering in Perth, what better time to head to the outdoor cinema?

Well, for the first time ever Perth’s Moonlight Cinema is giving you with a chance to view a special screening of the Best of Top Dog Films in a back to back movie marathon with our very own fur bestie!

It is happening this weekend only with everything from dogs in space, dogs hiking through the desert, dogs in the snow and everything else dog-related, just for you and your four-legged friend's pleasure.

Given it’s the first time you’ve been able to bring your dog to the cinema, it’s going to be a night dedicated to the pups of Perth, so while you enjoy your classic movie snacks, your dog will be treated like a VIP, with a complimentary snack for man’s best friend.

It's also a BYO event, so you can make sure there are extra goodies for both you and your dog, as you sit back, relax and enjoy the doggy delights.

And what if you don't have a pooch? Don't worry, you won't miss out.

You’ll be able to get some puppy love with Assistance Dogs Australia bringing along some of their cutest new recruits to the screening for you to get to know throughout the evening.

Any donations on the night will go towards training puppies who help people with disabilities, so you know it’s all for a great cause.

It’s happening this Saturday the 29th of Feb and if you need any more info or want to get yourself a ticket, you can go here to check it out.

