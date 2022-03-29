'Bridgerton' Star Reveals They Learned How To Tattoo Themselves From An Inmate
Please don't do this.
Pics: Netflix / Pexels
Well… this was unexpected.
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Simone Ashley (best known for playing Kathani ‘Kate’ Sharma in Bridgerton's second season) has revealed she’s dabbled in a rather unique hobby: self-tattooing.
The 26-year-old star revealed she was hankering to get a tattoo during Los Angeles’ extended Covid-19 lockdown but, with tattoo shops closed, her options were limited.
Following a YouTube tutorial from a user called ‘PrisonTattoo.com’, Simone managed to use a variety of prison techniques to give herself a tattoo of a sphynx on her ankle.
Watch the interview:
While Simone's open to the idea of giving other people #PrisonTatts, we're going to have to politely pass on the offer.
Also, it goes without saying: don’t try this at home!
