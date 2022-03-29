'Bridgerton' Star Reveals They Learned How To Tattoo Themselves From An Inmate

Please don't do this.

Article heading image for 'Bridgerton' Star Reveals They Learned How To Tattoo Themselves From An Inmate

Pics: Netflix / Pexels

Well… this was unexpected.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Simone Ashley (best known for playing Kathani ‘Kate’ Sharma in Bridgerton's second season) has revealed she’s dabbled in a rather unique hobby: self-tattooing.

Find out how Bridgerton's second season differs from the book:

The 26-year-old star revealed she was hankering to get a tattoo during Los Angeles’ extended Covid-19 lockdown but, with tattoo shops closed, her options were limited.

Following a YouTube tutorial from a user called ‘PrisonTattoo.com’, Simone managed to use a variety of prison techniques to give herself a tattoo of a sphynx on her ankle.

Watch the interview:

While Simone's open to the idea of giving other people #PrisonTatts, we're going to have to politely pass on the offer.

Also, it goes without saying: don’t try this at home!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

29 March 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
Bridgerton
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
Bridgerton
Hit
Entertainment
TV
Bridgerton
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs