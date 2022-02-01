'Bridgerton' Star 'Begs' Audience To Stop Commenting On Her Appearance

Nicola Coughlan, best known for portraying Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington and Clare on Derry Girls, has a powerful message for people who feel the need to comment on her appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish actress released the following statement.

“So just a thing – if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” the post begins.

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

“If you have an opinion about me that’s okay, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly,” she added.

Finishing her message with a well-deserved self-compliment, the star revealed the attached picture was “unrelated to [the] post but [she was] delighted with [her] hair in it.”

The 35-year-old began her acting career in 2004, when she voiced a slew of characters for a Danish children’s show based on the works of Hans Christian Andersen.

Coughlan quickly became something of a household name after starring in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, both of which have new seasons coming out in 2022.

