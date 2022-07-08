Bridgerton Spin-Off: This Actor Will Be Playing A Young Violet Bridgerton!

We have an update on the Bridgerton spin-off series!

We previously told you that Shondaland and Netflix announced some details, including what we can expect story-wise and all of the actors who have signed on.

The focus of the unnamed spin-off will be a young Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton), who married the King of England against her will.

Shondaland describes the story as, a young Charlotte enters the London royal court and must quickly come to terms with the fact that she’s something entirely different than what the rest of the royals expected. Even so, we know Charlotte to be a quick study, and her cunning and wit soon see her navigating the palace, her unpredictable husband, and British high society with panache.

Now, we know the actor who will be playing Violet Ledger (the Bridgerton siblings mum). Connie Jenkins-Greig will be playing a young version of Violet, who has been described as a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart or become a Bridgerton.

India Ria will be taking on the role as a young Queen Charlotte and we'll be treated to Lady Danbury's backstory with a younger version played by Arsema Thomas.

So what can we expect? Shondaland writes:

We currently know Lady D to be a wealthy, independent, and entirely self-sufficient woman in the ton, but in her younger years, Agatha found herself under the thumb of a much older husband and itching to carve out her position in society. Thankfully, Queen Charlotte’s arrival makes that happen, as Agatha soon finds herself to be a trustworthy guiding light for the Queen as well as becoming a woman who is finding her own power and presence.

We can expect the Bridgerton spin-off in 2023!

