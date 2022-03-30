'Bridgerton' Cast Reveals Newton Was PURE CHAOS To Work With

We’ve always wondered how chaotic it is for actors to work with pets and now we might have an answer!

The cast of Bridgerton Season 2 (namely Charithra Chandran (Edwina), Simone Ashley (Kate) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony)) have revealed how much of a gremlin Newton was behind-the-scenes.

Austin, the 8-year-old Corgi who portrays our favourite addition to the beloved Netflix series, is apparently a fan of mischief, seemingly going out of his way to wreak havoc when he's not taking naps.

Big. Mood.

“Austin was not necessarily the best-behaved dog,” Chandran told Entertainment Weekly.

“But there were so many hilarious moments. There was a scene where he’s outside and you had to get him to sit by feeding him treats,” she continued.

“At one point, he was so full on all the treats, he just fell asleep on the set in the middle of his shot.”

We’d be lying if we said we hadn’t been there ourselves.

In classic dog fashion, Austin didn’t limit his intake to treats or pet food, but instead chose to devour his way through some carbon-based bites, presumably in anticipation of starring in the next Godzilla film.

“[At] one of the buildings we filmed at, there [were] pebbles on the driveway,” Simone recalled.

“I’d have him on the leash and he’d just be eating the stones and pooping out stones in-between takes.”

Lovely.

Jonathan’s experience with the little man left the most to be desired, with the actor suggesting Austin refused to work with him unless he had food to give him.

“We didn’t get on. He just loved the sausage… but it was more the way he had to hold little crumbs of sausage in my hand to try and get him to jump in my lap,” he recalled.

“He’s obviously going places, but we didn’t really click.”

