Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals Grisly New Details

Brian Laundrie’s full autopsy results have been officially released and show grisly new details following his death.

Killer of social media influencer Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie was ‘gnawed’ at by animals following his suicide death according to an official autopsy report.

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head while on the run from authorities after killing his girlfriend Gabby Petito while on a road trip across the US.

Investigators located a “majority” of 23-year-old Laundrie’s body in a National Park, with some areas showing signs of “gnawing and chewing”.

According to the autopsy report, these marks were like caused by “post-mortem scavenging” and “carnivore activity”.

Laundrie’s body was found alongside several items believed to have belonged to the 23-year-old including a pair of slip-on shoes, a ring, a pair of shorts, a backpack and a handgun.

A second scene was established where investigators uncovered the remains of an animal which indicates hunting along with a hat, a handwritten note and a drybag containing Laundrie’s journal, a notebook and a wooden box.

According to investigators, the notebook contained entries from Laundrie, confessing to the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Petito went missing in October of last year, with police only becoming aware of her disappearance after Laundrie returned home from his travels without Ms Petito.

