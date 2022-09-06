Brendan Fraser Fights Back Tears During Standing Ovation For 'The Whale'

Real talk: could Brendan Fraser be any more wholesome?!

After almost a decade out of the limelight, The Mummy star has returned to the silver screen as the leading role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Is the new Lord of the Rings series worth the $1B price tag? Find out what we think:

The film, which follows a 300kg recluse struggling to connect with his 17-year-old daughter (played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink), made its premiere at Venice Film Festival overnight, where it received a six-minute standing ovation.

It was during this applause that a now-viral video was captured by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh, where Fraser’s spotted being visibly moved, fighting back tears and bowing before (unsuccessfully) trying to escape his well-deserved moment of recognition.

Seriously, someone give this man a hug!

We’ll have to wait until The Whale receives an Australian release (presumably in December and potentially in select theaters) to make our own judgement, but if the reviews from last night’s premiere are anything to go by, it’s definitely one to keep any eye on!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more - on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: