Brendan Fraser Fights Back Tears After Hearing The Internet Loves Him

Whether you know him as the Indianna Jones-esque Rick O’Connell in The Mummy, the titular character in George of the Jungle or even as Robotman in Doom Patrol, one thing is for certain; Brendan Fraser might just be one of the most beloved people in Hollywood.

During a recent interview over TikTok, of all platforms, Fraser was left visibly shaken after hearing how excited the internet is to see him in his upcoming role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.

While his film roles have been infrequent over the last decade or so, we’re definitely excited to see the main-man back on the silver screen.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on the LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: