BreastScreen NSW Services To Recommence

BreastScreen NSW services will recommence after being put on hold as a result of the Covid pandemic.

BreastScreen NSW provide free mammograms to women across the state.

The services were suspended in August as Covid numbers continued to rise across NSW after some clinics had already opted too close their doors across Greater Sydney and other regional areas back in June.

At the NSW daily Covid briefing, BreastScreen NSW director Sarah McGill explained why they made the "very difficult decision" to shut up shop.

"This decision was made in response to the increasing risk posed by the COVID-19 Delta strain and the need to redeploy staff to support the pandemic response at every local health district across the state," she said.

"I'm pleased to advise today that we are now working towards resuming services across the state on a case-by-case, site-by-site location."

To ensure the safety of patients, special Covid-safe measures have been put in place at clinics and mobile screening services.

BreastScreen services have already resumed ion Hunter New England, Mid-North Coast, North Coast, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Scone and Narrabri.

Anyone who had their appointment cancelled as a result of the service suspension will be contacted to rebook.

BreastScreen NSW are urging any women who experience symptoms such as lumps, dimpling of the skin, or breast changes to get checked ASAP.

