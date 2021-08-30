BREAKING: Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein Admitted To Hospital

Undisclosed illness

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has been admitted to hospital with an undisclosed illness.

The Premier was taken to hospital for testing after feeling unwell at his office.

Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff has released a statement which said Mr Gutwein was "undergoing a number of tests which to date have not identified any medical issues of concern".

Mr Rockliff also acknowledged that he will step in as acting Premier until a time when Mr Gutwein's can resume his position.

"During this time, I will be acting as premier and arrangements are being made to cover his absence from Parliament this week,"

Taking a "few days to rest and recover", Mr Gutwein's "health and return to work will be provided later this week" Mr Rockliff said.

Hit News Team

30 August 2021

Hit News Team

Premier Peter Gutwein
