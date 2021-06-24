BREAKING: South Australia Passes Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill

A landmark day for South Australia as the state government pass the Voluntary Assisted Dying bill.

17 attempts and 26 years later, South Australia's significant milestone announced on Thursday ensures voluntary euthanasia is an option for the terminally ill as early as the end of 2022.

Modelled on Victoria's existing laws, amendments added on Wednesday will allow private hospitals and individual medical practitioners to exercise their right to conscientiously object to euthanasia and instead refer patients to other institutions.

Eligibility for the scheme is limited to SA resident's who are over 18 and suffer from an incurable and terminal illness, disease, or condition.

South Australia is now the fourth state joining Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania in delivering a voluntary assisted dying scheme.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.