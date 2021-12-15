BREAKING: SA Records Highest Daily Covid Tally Since 2020

South Australia reported a rise in Covid cases on Wednesday with 26 new infections, the highest daily total since April 2020.

One case acquired their infection interstate, five were locally acquired and are known contacts of a positive case, and six cases remain under investigation.

“We’re going to continue to have more cases in South Australia, importantly though we are seeing the number of people who are in directed quarantine continue to fall,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

Talking to reporters Mr Marshall also announced “effective immediately”, the duration of quarantine for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals would be halved to seven days.

“That is now back in place, this also applies to people who might have come from overseas and have been interstate for more than seven days,” he said.

“I know this is going to be a huge relief because we have had a lot of calls from overseas and some from interstate as well." - Premier Marshall

Meanwhile, hundreds of South Aussie club goers could also be facing quarantine, with three busy Adelaide nightclubs now listed as exposure sites.

The Atlantis Lounge Bar, Plain Jane Bar and Zhivago have been named exposure sites over December 4 and 5.

While The Meat & Wine Co Restaurant in the city has also been listed as a close contact exposure site on multiple dates.

In addition, a number of Adelaide's aged care homes have been listed as exposure sites after a fully vaccinated doctor and physiotherapist visited about four Adelaide residential aged care facilities while infectious.

St Paul’s Lutheran Homes, at Hahndorf and House of Saint Hilarion at Seaton, are among those currently undergoing urgent Covid testing and contact tracing.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 84 per cent of the population aged over 12 are fully vaccinated.

