BREAKING: Premier Marshall Reveals ‘Low Risk’ Reopening Roadmap

The South Australian government has finally announcement the state’s highly anticipated Covid roadmap to reopening.

Under the new plan a 'low-risk', fully vaccinated person who encounters a Covid positive person at an exposure site for less than 15 minutes, will not have to quarantine, while an unvaccinated person will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Premier Steven Marshall revealed the plan early on Monday and confirmed health authorities will be using the new TTIQ strategy - test, trace, isolate and quarantine, to assess every case.

"Now that risk assessment will be based on a number of areas - how close was the person coming to the infected person, are they within one and a half meters, or is it a larger distance, were the two people wearing masks?"

Mr Marshall announced the “big changes, important changes” would be delivered in a “bespoke, tailored” approach.

“You will recall, in the past, we’ve had to take a pretty heavy-handed approach ... because a single case could set off a cluster, which would lock down our state,” he said.

“We will be very significantly reducing the test, trace isolate and quarantine requirements.” - Premier Marshall

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens clarified that a casual contact must undergo a minimum of three Covid tests and must quarantine until their first negative result.

Further changes to businesses include no longer needing to undergo a deep clean if they become an exposure site, rather the type of cleaning will be at a much lower level.

Finally, there have been no changes to masks, home gathering caps or dancing at this stage.

The new TTIQ strategy will take effect next Tuesday.

