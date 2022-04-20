BREAKING: NSW Ditch Final Covid Health Measures

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday morning, the highly anticipated final changes to the state's pandemic restrictions.

As a part of the sweeping changes to NSW's Covid safety measures, from Friday 6pm, household and close contacts of positive cases will no longer need to self-isolate for seven days if they are asymptomatic.

But close contacts must wear a face mask in indoor public settings, avoid contact with elderly and immunocompromised people, work from home where possible and undergo daily RATs before leaving their home.

Further changes coming into effect will see an end to the state using hotel quarantine.

"Hotel quarantine has proven to be incredibly successful over the course of the pandemic but from this position we are in now, hotel quarantine will cease, in addition we will also be moving from a government perspective of in relation to mandates two and Occupational Health & Safety approach."

The government has also scrapped remaining self-imposed health mandates for most businesses; however, restrictions remain the same for Covid positive cases.

"All areas of government will take risk-based assessments in relation to their areas of employment, and they will make recommendations in relation to where vaccination will be required in their specific areas," the premier said. "In addition to that... today the green dots will be removed from public transport."

Mr Perrottet made it clear however, that the further easing of restrictions did not signal the end of the pandemic.

"We will always tailor our restrictions, as we’ve said from the outset to the circumstances, we find ourselves in," he warned.

"So, I want to make the point in closing. This is not the end of the pandemic, we will always tailor our restrictions as we have said from the outset over the last two years, from the circumstances that we find ourselves."

"But today is a day where the people of our state in South Wales can be incredibly proud, to be a position, we have had an incredibly low death rate," he boasted. "We have put downward pressure on our health system and that is because of the efforts and sacrifice people have made."

The announcement was made in tandem with the Victorian government, following a dual state ministerial meeting on Tuesday night to get the rule change across the line.

