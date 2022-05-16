BREAKING: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Legally Married!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are MARRIED!

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight to confirm the news, revealing the couple were legally married in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time. This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have," they said.

The source also revealed what the lovers wore during their photo shoot.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma MJ was there and so was Travis' dad. They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them," they shared.

A second source shared the couple plan to have a wedding celebration in Italy later in the year.

This comes just a month after pair "wed" at 1:30am local time in a 30-minute ceremony in Las Vegas, and asked for an Elvis impersonator.

A source shared some information saying, "they had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet."

Kardashian and Barker wore the same outfits they wore earlier to the Grammys.

We can't wait to hear more about their wedding and see the photos! Congrats, Kourt and Travis!

