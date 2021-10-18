BREAKING: Kourtney Kardashian Is ENGAGED To Travis Barker!

HUGE news! Travis Barker has officially popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, asking her to marry him!

The Blink 182 drummer was pictured getting down on one knee to the Poosh founder and reality star at Roosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

The carousel of images posted on Instagram by @charlestonblonde, showed the couple on the beach at sunset, where Travis lead Kourtney to a heart-shape bed of roses and candles where he got down on one knee to a few onlookers!

Watch the romantic proposal here:

Kourtney also posted the proposal to her Instagram of 146 million followers with the caption, "forever"

YES, WE ARE CRYING:

This will be Kourtney's first marriage and third for Travis Barker.

WE ARE SO HAPPY FOR THEM!!!

