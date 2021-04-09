BREAKING: His Royal Highness Prince Philip Has Passed Away Aged 99

Weeks after a heart procedure

The Duke of Edinburgh, His Royal Highness Prince Philip has passed away aged 99, months before his 100th birthday in June.

The Royal Family has shared the announcement across social media:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

The senior royal passed three weeks after he was discharged from London's King Edward VII hospital for an infection, where he underwent a heart procedure.

We do not yet know his cause of death. 

Amber Lowther

11 hours ago

Amber Lowther

