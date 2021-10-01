BREAKING: Gladys Berejiklian Resigns As New South Wales Premier

Gladys Berejiklian has announced her resignation as New South Wales Premier.

Speaking to media, Berejiklian has made the announcement after the Independent Commission Against Corruption released a statement that they are investigating her over her relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

I’ve had to make a difficult decision overnight. I was advised late yesterday afternoon that the Independent Commission Against Corruption will release a statement today stating they are investigating me relating to matters involving the former Member for Wagga Wagga," she said.

It will examine whether she engaged in conduct which constituted a breach of public trust between 2012 and 2018.

The commission will examine Ms Berejiklian's personal relationship with then-Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire as part of its investigation.

"I cannot predict how long it will take the ICAC to complete this investigation, let alone deliver a report in circumstances where I was first called to give evidence in a public hearing nearly 12 months ago. Therefore, it pains me to announce that I have no option but to resign from the Office of Premier, my resignation will take effect as soon as the New South Wales Liberal Party can elect a new parliamentary leader in order to allow the new leader and government, a fresh start," she said.

Berejiklian says she was advised of the investigation late yesterday afternoon, September 30.

This was the last time Gladys Berejiklian will address NSW as Premier. She did not take any questions.

