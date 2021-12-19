BREAKING: Four People Dead In Plane Crash North Of Brisbane

Four people have died after a light plane crashed into the ocean in Redcliffe just north of Brisbane this morning.

The plane was found floating upside down in waters close to the Redcliffe airfield earlier today.

Queensland Police confirmed the death of four passengers shortly after the crash was called in.

Several different agencies are coming together to investigate the crash including Forensic Crash Unit divers, Queensland Water Police officers and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

According to authorities, the plane began experiencing engine issues not long after take-off and while attempting to land, crashed into the ocean nearby at around 9AM.

The plane is still upside down in the water with several emergency staff attempting to access it from the ocean.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the operation is an extremely complicated one.

"The plane is in a very, very difficult position in the wetland area and we have currently got police and divers travelling to that area," she said.

Two of the passengers on board are believed to be from Brisbane while the other two are from Canberra.

The family have requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

