BREAKING: Everything You Need To Know About The Shooting In SA

A man standing in his front yard has miraculously dodged several bullets fired during a brazen drive-by shooting at Mount Gambier. The shots were fired at the victim by a man in the passenger seat of a car as it drove along Olinda Court about 11.40am on Monday.

As the car drove past, a man in the passenger seat allegedly produced a handgun and fired shots at the occupant before driving off.

Luckily, the man was not injured.

Police believe that this is not a random incident.

Police are also investigating a second incident at the home which occurred about 5.30am on Sunday 23 Sunday.

The damage was found to the back window of a car parked in the driveway which police believe was caused by a gunshot.

Mount Gambier Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers South Australia on 1800 333 000 or online at https://crimestopperssa.com.au you can remain anonymous.

