BREAKING: Covid Alert As Infected Man Travels From Brisbane To Hobart

Another interstate Covid alert after a man travelling from Queensland to Tasmania tested positive.

The Department of Health have confirmed a Victorian man flew from Brisbane to Hobart on Sunday afternoon and was due to fly to Melbourne when a positive result was returned.

The man did not board the flight to Melbourne and was instead taken directly to the Fountainside quarantine hotel facility.

Anyone onboard Virgin flight VA702 from Brisbane to Hobart, which arrived about 12.15pm on Sunday, need to isolate immediately and phone the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

Additionally, anyone who was at the terminal on Sunday between 12.15pm and 2.45pm have also been advised to isolate immediately.

