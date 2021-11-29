Break Out Your Flared Jeans, Atomic Kitten Announce They're Back

Well known for their international hits 'The Tide Is High', 'Whole Again' and more, Atomic Kitten were the epitome of early 00's music and fashion.

Don't lie to me, you wanted those low rise jeans.

Well, the girls have announced they are reuniting in 2022 and are ready to make a comeback into our lives.

Tash, Liz and Jen (sorry no Kerry Katona) made the announcement on their social media pages today saying they cannot wait.

As for that performance that kicked all this off? Check it out below!

Ohh the memories! Here are some of their songs to reminisce about while we get ready for their new music/tour/merch/book - whatever it is!

