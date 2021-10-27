Brandon Lee's Family Are Advocating For The End Of Real Guns In Movies

We still don't understand why guns are allowed on-set after Brandon Lee's death in 1993.

The late star’s fiancée, Eliza Hutton, has made the call for real weapons to be banned from film sets following Alec Baldwin's misfire last week, saying the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an ‘avoidable tragedy’.

Find out what an expert armourer makes of the 'Rust' disaster:

“Twenty eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins' husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy,” Eliza told People Magazine.

Brandon’s sister, Shannon, has also shared how last week’s tragedy revived the pain of losing her brother, telling the Hollywood Reporter how “in this day and age, with all the special effects that are possible and all of the technology, there is no reason to have a prop gun or a gun on a set that can fire a projectile of any sort.”

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: