Brand New Nobby's Gin Bar Now Open!

Heads up Nobby's locals! The highly anticipated Nobby's Rock is now open!

Taking the place of Fire Cue along the popular Nobby's bar strip is swanky new bar Nobby's Rock, serving up nothing but the best gin inspired cocktails.

The trendy new bar boasts sultry dark decor, lit up by an unmissable red neon and a handful of hanging Edison lights, radiating modish charm.

The inviting new hotspot has much to brag about with a list of 18 different gins, wine, beer whiskey and everything in between.

The divine cocktail list, features your traditional gin favourites with popular flavours like elderflower, lychee and lemon but also plays with distinctive flavours like ginger, rhubarb and grapefruit.

Nobby's Rock isn't just a watering hole, so for those of you looking to gin and dine, the bar has an eclectic mix of fine dining, European fusion and American style dishes, along with an impressive charcuterie selection all thanks to Head Chef Joel Bryant.

But we haven't even mentioned the best part...

Because the Nobby's Rock team believe that happiness shouldn't be limited to an hour, it's happy hour ALL day everyday with everybody's favourite Espresso Martini going for $12 per bevie.

The bar is open from Wednesday - Sunday, from 5PM till late on weekdays and 4PM till late on weekends.

See you there!

