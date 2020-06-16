Brand New Micro Brewery 'The Lucky Squire' Have Just Swung Open Their Doors!

Attention Craft Beer enthusiasts! The time has finally come for the highly anticipated opening of The Lucky Squire in Broadbeach!

Nestled in among some of the best food & beverage venues on the Gold Coast, including Mamasan and Mecca Bah, the multilevel brewhouse are welcoming visitors in for a few cheeky brews and tasty eats from 11AM today.

The massive venue seats an impressive 450+ patrons across two levels, with a generous space upstairs, dedicated primarily to functions and organised cocktail parties; so if you have a big birthday approaching, this could 100% be the perfect spot for a few schooners with your buddies.

Designed by GreenLight Designs, the interior of the venue boasts modish charm with a splash of Art Deco, affording patrons the opportunity to sink one of the classiest cold ones on the GC.

Upon entering the stylish new venue, you'll be greeted by a fabulous feature wall, stretching the length of the entire two storey venue, accentuated by copper pipes and beer taps, where you can access exclusive beers, fresh from the onsite micro brewery!

The entire venue is a nod to James Squire and will be the first on the GC to offer the entire range of James Squire beers on tap. The brewers will be upstairs experimenting with new styles, malts and hops offering a regular rotation of limited releases.

As for the food, each dish has been expertly designed to pair with the core range of James Squire beers, which the helpful staff would be more than happy to advise on. Patrons will be treated to a broad range of food options, from mushroom and truffle arancini balls to your classic James Squire beer battered fish and chips, with a majority of the ingredients sourced locally.

There will be no shortage of entertainment at the venue, with The Lucky Squire providing live entertainment every day of the week, making it the perfect location to unwind after a long day at work or to kick off a decent weekend!

So, if you're looking for a trendy new spot to share Friday drinks this week, we definitely have you covered!

The venue is currently accepting walk-ins but if you'd prefer to organise a spot ahead of time, book online for 1-8 people or give them a call for bookings of more than nine!

See you there!

