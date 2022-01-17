Bradley Cooper Reveals He Had To Spend Six Hours Fully Naked For New Movie

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley Cooper detailed his experience baring-all for his latest flick.

The Hangover star told the publication’s Kim Masters he had to spend a consecutive six hours in the nude for Guillermo Del Toro’s newest movie, Nightmare Alley.

Written and directed by the mind behind the beautiful and bizarre Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley is a psychological thriller which follows Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle as he attempts to figure out who he is after the Second World War.

While we know Guillermo Del Toro usually involves a supernatural twist (à la Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy and Crimson Peak), we’re surprised to see him dipping into the au naturale.

Reflecting on the shoot, Cooper said his first-ever nude scene was ‘pretty heavy’.

“I remember reading in the script and thinking ‘he’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s to-story. You have to do it,” The Hangover star shared.

Catch the trailer:

Packed with visually pleasing shots, the trailer for the film highlights Del Toro’s unique directorial flair while also showcasing a seriously A-list cast, including Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Ron Perlman, among many others.

We're keen to see whether it lives up to Del Toro's previous track record when Nightmare Alley hits cinemas on Thursday.

