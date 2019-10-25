Brace Yourselves Because A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Is Actually In The Works

After years of speculation, a sequel to Hocus Pocus is in development!

According to Collider, Jen D’Angelo has been hired to write a script for Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus.

And even more excitingly, sources said that Jen has been tasked with finding a way to bring back the iconic cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The original Hocus Pocus movie debuted in cinemas back in 1993. For many young Australians, it was our first encounter with Halloween. Since then fans have been begging for a sequel, and the cast themselves have often commented that they’d be keen to reprise their roles.

Earlier this week, this very topic was raised during the Business Chicks Breakfast with Sarah Jessica Parker in Melbourne.

Host Fifi Box asked SJP if there was any chance of a Hocus Pocus sequel happening.

“We’ve all said yes,” Sarah Jessica said while on stage at the event. “But that yes has only gotten us so far.”

Hopefully this is the final push they need to get it happening with the original cast!

