BOY OR GIRL? Tim Robards & Anna Heinrich Throw A Stunning Gender Reveal Party

We love a Bachie baby! The first Aussie to put his life on hold to find the one on The Bachelor, Tim Robards, and his gorgeous final rose-receiver, Anna Heinrich, have revealed the gender of their baby!

The couple revealed they were expecting on May 2 via Instagram.

Anna captioned her photo collage at the time with, "It's been so hard to keep this a secret over the past few months, but I can now finally shout...I'M PREGNANT! With everything that's going on in the world, we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together, and we're so looking forward to this next chapter of our lives"

Leading up to the reveal, Tim & Anna asked their friends & family to vote on whether their bundle of joy will be a boy or a girl. The tally saw 25 votes for girl and 19 for boy.

Are our OG Bachie couple having a boy or a girl? Find out below:

Want more celeb gossip? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: