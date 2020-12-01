The iconic Australian musical, The Boy From Oz, is coming to Crown Theatre.



This is the magnificent smash-hit musical based on the life of legendary Australian entertainer, Peter Allen. It leaps from past to present and back to past all within the familiar context of one of his energy packed concerts.



Discovered by Judy Garland, Peter Allen met and married her daughter Liza Minnelli and went on to enjoy the highs of success by winning an Oscar, selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia.



The Boy From Oz includes all of Peter Allen best loved hits – I Still Call Australia Home, I Honestly Love You, Not The Boy Next Door, I Go To Rio, and many more.

Tickets from ticketmaster.com.au