Boxing Day Heatwave Set To Sweep Adelaide and Melbourne

Stock up on Zooper Doopers, Australia’s southern states are set to get their first hot days.

A heatwave will sweep across the southern states next week, with temperatures predicted to climb into the 40s for the first time this summer.

The heatwave is expected to hit between Boxing Day and New Years' eve, with hot, dry winds descending over Victoria and South Australia.

With the heatwave comes an increased risk of grassfires and heat-related illness - this year in particular, as people haven’t had a chance to acclimate to the hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 45C in some inland areas, but relief is expected towards the end of the month.

Our friends in NSW can expect a cooler festive period, with Sydney expected to peak at around 32C next week.

