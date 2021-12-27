Box Office: New 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Surpasses $1 Billion

*NO SPOILERS*

The recently released superhero movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has already grossed over $1 billion in profit since its first screening.

Starring actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, the Marvel film has reeled in brilliant reviews after swinging into cinemas in the days leading up to Christmas.

Produced by Sony in collaboration with Marvel, the latest instalment of Holland's Spider-Man film is regarded as the blockbuster of the year from Hollywood to Australia.

Just 12 days since it's US release, the Holland-led superhero movie has eclipsed every movie ahead of it in 2021.

The film is already the biggest global grosser of 2021, and the first billion-dollar earner since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($1.073 billion) which was released in December 2019.

A box-office behemoth, No Way Home is already reaching the depths of some of the all-time records - currently sitting inside the top 20 highest-grossing movies ever.

TOP 10 GROSSING FILMS:

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (2015) ($936,662,225) Avengers: Endgame (2019) ($858,373,000) Avatar (2009) ($760,507,625) Black Panther (2018) ($700,059,566) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ($678,815,482) Titanic (1997) ($659,363,944) Jurassic World (2015) ($652,306,625) The Avengers (2012) ($623,357,910) Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) ($620,181,382) The Incredibles 2 (2018) ($608,581,744)

Statistics per: Polygon.com