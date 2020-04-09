Hit's Bow Buddies
We are all in this together
In these tough times we want to support and uplift YOUR business! Become a Bow Buddy today and we will let Hobart know that you are open for business.
The following places are certified Bow Buddies and OPEN for business.
Adams Store - 0414 838 614
Affordable Curtains & Blinds - 6272 7911
Alpha Caravan & RV Centre - 6229 1513
Angus & Coote - 6263 6670
Audrey Coffee - 6200 1714
Art of Tea - 6229 3136
Ausiphone Repairs - 6274 1134
Banjos Moonah - 6228 0176
Banana Bin Hire - 6228 1311
Battery World - 6231 3726
Beaujangles Cafe - 6236 9980
Belles Burgers - 6244 7529
Belles Pizzeria - 6224 3194
Billy's Burgers and Bar - 0448 548 088
Boho At The Beach - 0416 127 622
Burger Haus - 6234 9507
Brighton's Best Bakehouse - 6268 0777
Brighton Tyre and Auto Centre - 6268 1100
B.W.Contracting - 0438 800 374
Cabbages Flower Shop - 6288 7330
Cambridge Automotive Repairs & Servicing - 6248 4566
Canine Candies - 0408 365 223
CBF Supplements - 0488 990 207
Channel Glazing - 0409 579 781
Circles Hair - 6228 2610
Collect & Clean Laundry - 0418 121 934
Compliments For Hair - 6244 5763
Con-Tek Integrated Services - 0409 310 710
Cooltech Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning - 0428 999 282
Cooper Automotive - 1300 15 15 55
Coterie and Co - 6288 7433
Corner Bite Takeaway - 6228 2064
Cripps Bakehouse Bellerive - 6244 3034
Cultura - 6234 7111
Currency Cafe - 6243 9386
Daci & Daci - 6224 9237
Derek Rolls Contracting - 0428 521 523
Dymocks Hobart - 6231 6656
D&N Glazing and Handyman Service - 0487 729 547
Essentially Mobile - 6231 6111
Educate Tutoring - 6229 8096
Evans Street Eats - 0457 088 130
Fastway Couriers - 6273 4544
Federation Artisan Chocolate - 6250 3435
Fishy Business - 6234 5305
Flush Out Drain Cleaning - 0417 943 444
Flying Wok - 0400 740 700
Frogmore Creek - 6274 5844
Grand Hotel Huonville - 6264 1004
Globes Lighting - 6231 1273
Goods Landscape & Water Delivery - 0419 124 813
Hair on High New Norfolk - 6261 2480
Halton Joinery - 6227 2411
Hobart Gutter Vacuuming - 0448 372 829
Hogs Breath Cafe - 6336 9955
Horizon Motorcycles - 6272 0144
ID Clothing - 6228 4222
IGA Everyday Brighton - 6268 1254
Impeccable Maintenance & Cleaning Services - 0407 331 898
Independent Roller Door Services - 6272 0476
Inner Space Wardrobes - 6272 2105
Inspirations Paint - 6244 4496
Jackman & McRoss - 6223 3186
Jabeks Hair - 6272 8727
Jean-Pascal Patisserie - 6228 4040
Just A Bite - 6234 1286
Just Cooking Oil - 1300 587 864
JP Automotive - 6231 6111
Kingston Locksmiths- 6229 4313
Lagoon General Store - 6275 0831
Lampton Lunches - 6273 1239
Laurie Loves Tyres - 0434 808 959
Legs N Breasts Bellerive - 0458 746 798
Legs N Breasts Salamanca - 6223 1185
Lil Lizzies Kitchen - 0487 382 084
Local Pizza - 6249 3573
Look of Australia - 6224 3988
Luke's Auto Glass - 0499 226 675
Mark Brown City Cars and Commercials - 6234 9190
Mechanic To You - 0415 841 166
Midway Point Tavern - 6265 2459
Mother Goose - 6229 1800
MouthWorks Therapy Centre - 6218 2887
MS Automotive - 6228 2064
My Slice of Pie - 0429 664 515
New Norfolk Hotel - 6261 2166
Number 10 On High Street - 6261 5043
Oz Fencing and Welding - 0497 931 329
Pop Cafe - 6234 7999
Pace Financial Services - 6245 0610
Pack & Send - 6228 0505
Pancho Villa (Just UberEats) - 6234 4161
Peking Restaurant - 6249 4401
Pembroke Hotel - 6265 2442
Platform One Coffee Lounge - 0448 685 024
Polythene Company - 6272 3105
Pool Signs & Designs Pty Ltd - 6234 4470
Purple Cup Drive Thru - 0437 147 043
Prouds - 6200 9797
Ragazzi & Co - 6234 9611
Rapture Hair & Beauty - 6260 2628
Red Dragon Sea Foods - 6248 4086
Red Jaffa - 6272 9942
Retro Cafe Salamanca - 6223 3073
Rhythm Haircutters - 6224 0210
Richmond Bakery - 6260 2628
Ruby J Espresso - 0437 800 693
Sam's Garden Furniture - 0499 074 677
Sash Coffee - 0449 799 664
Shoreline Hotel - 6247 9504
Shotgun Coffee - 6231 1007
Smith's Speciality Pie - 6248 5256
South On Collins - 6224 2402
Spot On Dog Grooming - 6278 2142
Strutt Design - 6228 0233
Tangles Hair Design - 6244 2493
Tasty Korea - 6236 9279
Ten Lives - 6278 2111
Terry White Chemmart - 6265 1195
The Devil's Kitchen - 0474 858 727
The Dock - 6234 2815
The Duke - 6223 5206
The Fisherman's Shed - 6227 2345
The Party Cupboard - 6263 8113
The Salty Dog - 6229 6185
The Texas Pantry - 6228 4682
The York Hotel - 12 Mile Steakhouse - 6263 6670
Thomas Davey Takeaway - 6270 1430
Ti Ama - 6281 9390
Tom Moore & Son Southern Tas - 6229 1650
Triabunna Gourmet Meats - 62574022
Truck Stop Industrial Appetite - 6263 8131
Unique Barber - 6228 4390
Universal Motorcycle - 6273 0368
Valhalla Ice Cream - 6228 0809
Veg Bar - 6231 1593
Verve Cafe - 0467 554 370
Waffle On Cafe - 6236 9841
What's New - 6231 0224
Whisk and Co - 6278 7724
Windys Bakery - 0437 184 027
WrapCraft - 0421 333 905
Zambrero Rosny - 6128 1008
Zum Bakery - 6286 0566
Updated 09/04/2020 10.05am