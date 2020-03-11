Bottoms Up, This Local Distillery Now Sells These Healthy G&T Cans

Honestly, what more could you want? We bring you a healthy G&T in a can.

Enough said.

Twenty Third Street Distillery has launched new signature Gin & Tonic with no sugar and has 36% less calories than a standard G&T. To be exact, each can has only 87 calories, but who's counting.

Each can encompasses a classic bitterness with a calculated hint of sweetness hum along with the Riverland citrus and aromatics of the distilleries signature gin.

Plus, it comes in a convenient can perfect for any occasion.

Available to purchase at the Twenty Third Street Distillery, selected Independent Retailers nationally and online via Sippify!

