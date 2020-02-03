Bottoms Up, This Drool-Worthy Frozen Jam Donut Cocktail Exists For Just $12

Honestly, this is what dreams are made of!

The legends from the Tower Hotel have somehow managed to recreate the perfect taste of our childhood treat jam doughnuts into one of our favourite adult frozen beverages.

This cocktail features vodka, brandy, and strawberry jam, with a delightful sugar rim around the glass and — perhaps the best part — two tiny jam doughnuts on top!

I mean, you might have to eat the doughnuts quick because who wants a soggy nut? Well, that's all the incentive we need to throw it back asap!

The best part?

This marvellous creation will only set you back $12 and it’s only available for a little while, so get in as soon as you can!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.