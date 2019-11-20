This Isn't A Drill, Perth Just Got Its Own Official Gin

If you've ever wondered what the perfectly crisp blue skies and stunning coastlines of Perth might taste like, we have the perfect drink for you!

As of today, WA welcomes a new craft gin designed to capture the spirit of Perth. Aptly named Perth Gin, the spirit incorporates local flavours of boronia artfully paired with lingering notes of lemon myrtle.

Michael Hickinbotham of Australian Distilling Co. has partnered with a close friend and renowned academic, Dr Graham Jones, to create a perfectly balanced gin which encapsulates all of the things that make Perth special.

Unfortunately, the Perth Gin is only available online and it is stocked at a few locations across the city. But, have no fear, there are reports of more gin specialities coming so stay tuned!

I mean, what a perfect excuse to pop down to your nearest bottlo and whip yourself up the perfect summer G&T.

