Bottoms Up, Perth Is About To Have It's First Ever Mammoth Gin & Tonic Festival

Mark your calendars people! This will be an event you won't want to miss.

On Sunday, March 29th the Market Grounds will be teaming up with the much-loved gin mixer, Fever-Tree Tonic to host Perth’s first-ever Gin & Tonica Festival and it's safe to say we can't wait.

First release GA tickets are only $25 + BF, so it literally be rude not to get one!

You’ll not only be able to explore the finest gins but you’ll also learn the art of garnishing at masterclasses, enjoy roving gin-tertainment, taste gin and tonic infused bites and delicious icy treats.

Tickets include entry plus a drink card to redeem two gin tonicas of your choice.

Plus, if you get your hands on one of the limited premium GA tickets for $55 you can enjoy an exclusive masterclass with gin ambassador Trish Brew plus your very own take-home goody bag!

So for one day and one day only, grab your tickets here and enjoy this gin-tastic day with some of the best gins from local and international distilleries!

