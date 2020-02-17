Bottoms Up, Here's Where You Can Grab A Bowl Of Bottomless Mussels For Just $29

For one night, and one night only this venue will be dishing up delicious bottomless mussels all night long!

This Thursday the 20th February from 5pm, Must Winebar will be serving bowls of western blue mussels done three ways—chilli and tomato, marinières, and lastly and certainly not least there will be fennel, crème fraiche and cider.

Did we mention it’s all accompanied by frites and house bread? Ok, say no more!

Bookings are ESSENTIAL so, click here for more information.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.