The Ultimate Painting Class Now Exists And It Has Bottomless Mimosas

Whether you're wanting to show off with the most unique platter this festive season or just get in on the bottomless mimosas, this paint pouring workshop is for you.

Knots & Krafts will teach you all you need to know about how to spruce up and personalise a set of coasters & a chopping board using paint pouring techniques whilst sipping on bottomless mimosas!

The workshop will run on Saturday 14 Dec from 3:30 pm AWST.

If you're not already sold on the idea, there will also be carols and cookies to really get you in the festive mood!

What's included:

- All materials, paint and equipment required to make 1x festive board and 4x coasters

- Guidance from one of Perth's best handcraft makers

- Bottomless Champagne & Mimosas + lots of non-alcoholic drink options

- Cookies & Nibbles to fuel your creative fire

The only downside?

It is quite an expensive activity at $140 a pop! But we mean, you do get to keep your unique creations and 2.5 hours of unlimited food and beverages at this exclusive paint pouring workshop with one of Perth's finest!

For more information and tickets, click here.

Missed Heidi, Xavier and Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.