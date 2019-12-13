A Bottomless Boozy Beachside Brunch Now Exists And It's Just $49

Nothing screams summer like a long lazy brunch, a glass or three of champs and an oceanfront view with the squad.

Thanks to the lovely folks at Scarborough Beach Bar you can enjoy endless summer fun with two hours of bottomless prosecco, mimosas, tea, coffee and fresh juice, your choice from the magnificent brunch menu, all overlooking the pristine Scarborough Beach.

Did we mention you get all of that for $49 per person and $35 per person if you want to opt-out for the non-alcoholic menu.



Sessions will be happening monthly and the first one will be kicking off this Sunday the 15th of December for either a 9am or 11:30am sitting.

Prepayment & booking is essential, so make sure you secure your spot by emailing the team at [email protected]



So keep your eyes peeled, we have a feeling this could be the ultimate brunch extravaganza you won't want to miss!

For more information, click here.

