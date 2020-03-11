Prepare Your Bellies, This Bottomless Asian Feast Exists & It Will Only Cost You $45

Yes, you read that right. Unlimited Asian food with drinks for just $45.

This weekend only, Small Talk Bar will be serving up everything from marinated wings to dumplings to salt and pepper squid for 90 minutes.

Drinks are sorted also included with free-flow wine and beer for the entire hour and a half!

Bookings are essential, there are two sessions, Friday the 13th and Saturday the 14th of March from 4:30 pm.

What are you waiting for? Book here now.

